Splurge: Olivia Palermo’s New York City $1,328 Burberry Fringed Herringbone Jacquard Wool Cape and $1,195 Jimmy Choo Black Elba Boots

Olivia Palermo kept warm in NYC, clad in a $1,328 Burberry Fringed Herringbone Jacquard Wool Cape and $1,195 Jimmy Choo Black Elba Boots:

She completed her look with an Analeena Chancellor Bag.

Her woven jacquard cape boasts fringed trim, a stand collar, open front, arm slits, a relaxed drape silhouette, and layered hem.

Her black suede boots feature a round toe silhouette, fur pompom detailing, leather padded ankles, a silver-tone logo plaque, and ridged rubber soles.

She’s always flawless.

If you’re up for the splurge, get Olivia’s cape here and boots here.

Thoughts?

Faith

Faith Cummings is a senior editor and staff writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

