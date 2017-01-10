Splurge: Olivia Palermo’s New York City $1,328 Burberry Fringed Herringbone Jacquard Wool Cape and $1,195 Jimmy Choo Black Elba Boots

Olivia Palermo kept warm in NYC, clad in a $1,328 Burberry Fringed Herringbone Jacquard Wool Cape and $1,195 Jimmy Choo Black Elba Boots:
She completed her look with an Analeena Chancellor Bag.
Her woven jacquard cape boasts fringed trim, a stand collar, open front, arm slits, a relaxed drape silhouette, and layered hem.
Her black suede boots feature a round toe silhouette, fur pompom detailing, leather padded ankles, a silver-tone logo plaque, and ridged rubber soles.
She’s always flawless.
If you’re up for the splurge, get Olivia’s cape here and boots here.
Thoughts?