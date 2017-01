Lea Michele attended a private concert at Cafe Hotel in LA wearing a $2,410 (now on sale for $964) Etro Panelled Bell Sleeve Dress:



The multicolored, silk dress falls mid-length and features bell sleeves.

She finished her retro look with gold, open-toe sandals.

The dress has a lot going on, but I like it! Perfect for the modern-day hippie.

You can purchase here for $964.

What do you think? Would you buy this Etro Panelled Bell Sleeve Dress?