Splurge: Lala Anthony’s The Wendy Williams Show Baja East White Cut Out Thigh High Asymmetrical Hem Long Sleeve Knit Dress

Lala Anthony just keeps on serving sass and style to the masses. To wit, the beauty appeared on The Wendy Williams Show in NYC, outfitted in a $795 Baja East White Cut Out Thigh High Asymmetrical Hem Long Sleeve Knit Dress teamed with Christian Louboutin Pumps:

A high ponytail, perfectly arched brows and a copper colored lippie rounded out her sleek beauty notes.

Her summer perfect cut out detail white stunner is crafted from 100% cotton.

It’s unlined and features an asymmetrical hem, appropriate for maximum thigh flaunting! Yes!

I love everything about this look! Hot!

Up for the splurge? Purchase yours on sale here.

Thoughts?