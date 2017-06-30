Splurge: Lala Anthony’s The Wendy Williams Show Baja East White Cut Out Thigh High Asymmetrical Hem Long Sleeve Knit Dress

Lala Anthony just keeps on serving sass and style to the masses. To wit, the beauty appeared on The Wendy Williams Show in NYC, outfitted in a $795 Baja East White Cut Out Thigh High Asymmetrical Hem Long Sleeve Knit Dress teamed with Christian Louboutin Pumps:

A high ponytail, perfectly arched brows and a copper colored lippie rounded out her sleek beauty notes.

Her summer perfect cut out detail white stunner is crafted from 100% cotton.

It’s unlined and features an asymmetrical hem, appropriate for maximum thigh flaunting! Yes!

I love everything about this look! Hot!

Up for the splurge? Purchase yours on sale here.

Thoughts?

Giselle Williams-Thomas

Giselle Williams-Thomas is a Celebrity Style Editor and Staff Writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

Wait! There's More!

Splurge: Lala Anthony’s New York City Opening Ceremony Lotus Striped Midi Dress Splurge: Joseline Hernandez’s The Real Etro Iris Floral Tropical Print Wrap Blouse And Silk Wide Leg Pants Splurge: Joseline Hernandez’s Instagram Balenciaga Spring 2017 Blue Stretch Velvet Over The Knee Thigh High Boots Splurge: Tammy Rivera’s 2017 BET Awards After Party Discount Universe Gold You Will Never Own Me Sequin Bralet Midi Dress Splurge: Lala Anthony’s Instagram Constantina & Louise Diamande Sparkle Mini Shift Thigh Slit Open Back Dress

  • Instagram

    • Shares