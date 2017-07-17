Splurge: Khloe Kardashian’s Calabasas $100 P.E. Nation For The Count Colorblock Sports Bra, $140 Down to the Wire Printed Stretch Leggings, and $84 APL Joyride Coral Sneakers

It was all about athleisure for Khloe Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson in Calabasas, with the Good American co-founder slipping on a $100 P.E. Nation For The Count Colorblock Sports Bra, $140 Down to the Wire Printed Stretch Leggings, and $84 APL Joyride Coral Sneakers:

Her multicolor sports bra features sweat-wicking technology, a racerback, removable cups, and a thick band for support.

Her leggings boast an on-trend star print.

Her mesh and faux leather kicks feature white soles, patent trim, an almond-toe silhouette, and lace-up front.

Cute!

If you’re up for the splurge, get Khloe’s bra, leggings, and kicks below:

Thoughts?

