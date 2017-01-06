Splurge: Kendall Jenner’s Zinque Cafe $3,000 Acne Gold Velocite Met Jacket and $299 Dylan Kain The NYC Stars Clutch

Kendall Jenner grabbed lunch at Zinque Cafe with BFF Hailey Baldwin in an $3,000 Acne Gold Velocite Met Jacket and $299 Dylan Kain The NYC Stars Clutch:

She completed her look with an affordable $62 House of Sunny Black Soul Hoodie and $50 Ego Tasha Boots.

Her gold metallic jacket features real dyed sheared lamb shearling, a dual zip-front closure, buckle closure at the neck, side zip pockets, and a belted waist.

Her spacious leather clutch boasts a front flap and allover silver star embellishment.

I need this in my wardrobe!

If you’re up for the splurge, get her jacket here and clutch here.

Thoughts?