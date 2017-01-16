Splurge: Kendall Jenner’s NYC Ports 1961 Metallic Nylon Quilted Down Jacket

Kendall Jenner bundled up on the streets of New York in a $1,705 Ports 1961 Metallic Nylon Quilted Down Jacket:

The metallic puffer jacket features a detachable hood with snap button closure, front snap button and zip closure, elastic cuffs, two side snap button pockets, one internal zip pocket, longer back panel and goose down feather filling.

Kendall was fresh-faced while roaming NYC in leather pants and a printed scarf tied around her neck.

Low-key outfit for a day in the city. I can dig it!

If you’re into Kendall’s puffer jacket, you can purchase here for $1,705.

While it’s a cute piece, it’s a bit costly for my taste. What do you think? Would you splurge?