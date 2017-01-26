Splurge: Kendall Jenner’s LAX $990 Vetements x Champion White Edition Hoodie, $760 Track Pants, and $695 Balenciaga Race Runner Sneakers

Kendall Jenner traipsed through LAX in a $990 Vetements x Champion White Edition Hoodie, $760 Track Pants, and $695 Balenciaga Race Runner Sneakers:

Her long-sleeve French terry hoodie is a collaboration between the brand and classic athletic wear label Champion. It features a logo patch, drawstring at the hood, dropped shoulders, a front zip closure, welt pockets at the waist, extended woven panels striped in blue and red featuring the brand’s logo graphic at the sleeves and back, a rib knit hem, tonal hardware, and tonal stitching.

Her matching sweats boast a relaxed fit, inner drawstring, elasticized waistband, four-pocket styling, logo tape in red, white, and blue at the outsteams, elasticized cuffs, and tonal stitching.

Her white, green and grey trainers are crafted from neoprene and leather. They feature light grey suede heel panels, a lace-up front, elasticated front straps, contrast rubber soles and slight wedge heels for a bit of lift.

Cute and casual!

If you’re up for the splurge, get Kendall’s hoodie here, sweats here, and kicks here.

Thoughts?

Faith

Faith Cummings is a senior editor and staff writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

