Splurge: Jourdan Dunn’s Barbados $199 Are You Am I Black Kai Side Tie Sweatshirt

Before heading to LA for a slew of pre-Globes parties, Jourdan Dunn was spotted out and about in Barbados in a $199 Are You Am I Black Kai Side Tie Sweatshirt:

Her sweatshirt features a bodice-hugging fit, cropped length, extra long sleeves, gold side grommets, lace-up detailing, and oversized cuffed wrists.

A bit pricey, but a cute top nonetheless! I’m on the fence about buying one of the brand’s pieces, they do seem to be great quality.

If you’re up for the splurge, get Jourdan’s sweatshirt here.

Thoughts?