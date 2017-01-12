Splurge: Jessica Biel’s Jimmy Kimmel Live Max Mara Manuel Camel Hair Wrap Coat and Giuseppe Zanotti Harmony Sandals

Jessica Biel headed to Jimmy Kimmel Live in a $2,690 Max Mara Manuel Camel Hair Wrap Coat and $725 Giuseppe Zanotti Harmony Sandals:

splurge-jessica-biels-jimmy-kimmel-live-max-mara-camel-coat-giuseppi-zanotti-harmony-sandals-3

The soft brushed camel hair wrap coat features notched lapels with buttonhole detail, long sleeves, self tie belt and button closure.

splurge-jessica-biels-jimmy-kimmel-live-max-mara-camel-coat-giuseppi-zanotti-harmony-sandals

Her open-toe sandals are constructed to slip on and adjust at the ankle strap with buckle closure.

splurge-jessica-biels-jimmy-kimmel-live-max-mara-camel-coat-giuseppi-zanotti-harmony-sandals-4

You can purchase the coat here for $2,690 and the sandals here for $725.

Simple, classy look.  Hot!

What do you think?  Would you splurge on Jessica’s ensemble?

splurge-jessica-biels-jimmy-kimmel-live-max-mara-camel-coat-giuseppi-zanotti-harmony-sandals-3

splurge-jessica-biels-jimmy-kimmel-live-max-mara-camel-coat-giuseppi-zanotti-harmony-sandals-2

splurge-jessica-biels-jimmy-kimmel-live-max-mara-camel-coat-giuseppi-zanotti-harmony-sandals-1

Marsha Badger

Wait! There's More!

Amber-rose-trinidad-carnival-2015-tribe-carnival-giussepe-zanotti-gold-double-strap-Splurge: Amber Rose’s Trinidad & Tobago Carnival 2015 Giuseppe Zanotti Gold Snake Skin Effect Double Strap Mules Selita-Ebanks-Tom-Ford-Patent-Leather-Padlock-Sandals-2Splurge: Selita Ebanks Jeff Koons x Google Tom Ford Patent Leather Black and Gold Sandals Tamar-Braxton-Victoria-Beckham-Floral-Swing-Coat-Tom-Ford-Patchwork-Metallic-HeelsSplurge: Tamar Braxton’s Victoria Beckham Floral Coat and Tom Ford Patchwork Metallic Sandals Amber-Rose-Jayne-Pierson-leather-jacket-Versace-Medusa-mulesSplurge: Amber Rose’s Nylon Magazine x BCBG’s Versace Medusa Black Mules Kylie-jenner-instagram-gianvito-rossi-carly-knee-boots-1Splurge: Kylie Jenner’s Instagram Gianvito Rossi Green Carly Knee Boots

  • Instagram

    • Shares