Splurge: Jessica Biel’s Jimmy Kimmel Live Max Mara Manuel Camel Hair Wrap Coat and Giuseppe Zanotti Harmony Sandals

Jessica Biel headed to Jimmy Kimmel Live in a $2,690 Max Mara Manuel Camel Hair Wrap Coat and $725 Giuseppe Zanotti Harmony Sandals:

The soft brushed camel hair wrap coat features notched lapels with buttonhole detail, long sleeves, self tie belt and button closure.

Her open-toe sandals are constructed to slip on and adjust at the ankle strap with buckle closure.

You can purchase the coat here for $2,690 and the sandals here for $725.

Simple, classy look. Hot!

What do you think? Would you splurge on Jessica’s ensemble?