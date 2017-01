Charlotte McKinney showed some leg as she attended the Mad Families party clad in a $995 Rta Lilou Leather Off-the-Shoulder Dress:

The black leather off-the-shoulder dress features a zip detail, seamed waist, asymmetrical hem and exposed back zip closure.

Charlotte wore a simple open-toe sandal with her dress.

This dress looks great on Charlotte but I’d it’s not really my style.

If you’re in need of a little black dress, you can purchase here for $950.

What do you think? Would you splurge?