Splurge: Blake Lively’s $2,475 Valentino Over-The-Knee Combat Boots

Blake Lively stepped out during fashion week in an edgy ensemble featuring a gray ribbed Haider Ackermann sweater that she turned into a dress. The no pants trend looks good on Blake, especially paired with her $2,475 Valentino Soul Rocksoul studded over-the-knee combat boots.

Combat boots have been making a comeback. Lively’s lace up to the knee and they have a ankle cut out in the back of the boot which is different, but cute! Not to mention, the lace-up style boot has 3 buckles on the calf. Name an edgier combat boot!

The actress topped her look off with a pop of color—a royal blue Burberry coat which enhanced the outfit even more. Extremely effortless! Thoughts?