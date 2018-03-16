Snapshot: Vanessa Simmons Styled by Eric Burns for Fashion Bomb Daily


Vanessa Simmons photographed by @Trill_Imagery and styled by Eric Burns @eburnsprepjerks. Makeup: @artistrybyaarin, Hair by @Jluvangelmua.

Patent leather look:

Beret: Janessa Leone @janessaleone

Outfit: Gray Scale: @fromgrayscale

Shoes: Shoes of prey: @shoesofprey

White blazer look:

Blazer Cape: Meena @houseofmeena

Necklace: NMD @n.m.designs

Bracelet: Ong: @katongers

Shoes: Shoes of prey: @shoesofprey

T-shirt and Skirt look:

Earrings: madame baloge @madamebaloge_nyc

Shirt: Nicole Shante @nicoleshanteofficial

Skirt: Silvana Tedesco: @silvanatedescocouture

Bracelet: Stone Symbol Jewelry @stonesymboljewelry

Shoes: Angelina by De Blossom @deblossomshoes

Black Jumpsuit look:

Jumpsuit:Ot Kut yr: @otkutyrfashionhouse

Jewelry: Qloakla: @qlokla

Shoes: Shoes of prey: @shoesofprey

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

