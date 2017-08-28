Snapshot: When Love Kills Stars Lil Mama and Lance Gross for Fashion Bomb Daily

When Love Kills debuts tonight, August 28th at 9/8c on TV One!
To celebrate, film stars Lil Mama and Lance Gross posed for an exclusive editorial for Fashion Bomb Daily.

Niatia
Vinyl Trench: @dayabyzendaya
Panty: @7tilmidnight
Lance
Shirt and Trouser @thekooplesofficial

Niatia
Bralette @7tilmidnight
Lance

Niatia
Shirt: @calvinklein
Bra and Panty @7tilmidnight

Niatia
Shoes @miumiu
Lance
Shoes @tomford
Suit @tomford
Tie @thekooplesofficial

Photographer // Jonathan Bookallil @jbookallil
Creative Director // Michael Mann @michael.mann of @akixmann
Fashion // Tyler & Michael Mann @tylerjacobmusic @michael.mann @akixmann
Hair // Maurice Cornell @killss._
Make-up Artist // David Rodriguez @drodbeauty
“When Love Kills” airs tonight, Monday August 28th 9/8C on @Tvonetv!
Claire

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

