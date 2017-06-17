Snapshot: DJ Khaled and Asahd Khaled for the Album Cover of Grateful

Dj Khaled and son Asahd Khaled wore matching baby blue suits for the album cover of the much anticipated Grateful album. He has kept us all on our toes prepping us for the June 23rd release of what is sure to be another winner for the record producer.

Like the saying goes, “Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not depart from it”. This could not reign more true of the mogul’s parenting style as he has set a strong foundation for his son; providing mirror images that directly reflect him as the King, and Asahd, the heir. The ‘Wild Thoughts’ and ‘Major Key’ covers are the perfect example of such:

Little Asahd sits in a floral adorned throne with a baby lion sitting at the foot, just as his father did below; talk about the perfect contrast.

As they say “Like father, like son”. Asahd is predestined to accomplish great things with a father like Dj Khaled. Here are more matching looks from the father-son duo:

