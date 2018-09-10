Show Review: Vivienne Hu Spring/Summer 2019

Vivienne Hu, former investment banker turned designer, debuted her Spring/Summer 2019 collection at New York Fashion Week. The fruit and flower inspired line is crafted with an array of floral prints, plaids, silks, and velvet’s which brought to life a festive garden party down the runway.

Designed with a heavy mix of contrasting prints and fabrics, Hu also incorporates her signature structured menswear blazers but gives them a softer, fantastical touch. The blazers add a balance of subtle masculinity against the fancy frills and fabrics.

Whimsical, fun, light and romantic is what comes to mind for this collection but you can’t ignore the balance of subtle masculinity, inspired by looking at flowers at the Botanical Garden which are surrounded by rigid architecture.

This ready-to-wear brand carries an unexpected thrill through fabrics and design. Here are few more of our favorite looks!

You can watch the entire show here:

Thank you Vivienne Hu for the invite!

Written by Yana B. of Style Stamped.com for FBD. Follow her on IG at Style.Stamped.