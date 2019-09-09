Show Review: Romeo Hunte Spring 2020 “Deformation”

We’re a few days into New York Fashion Week, and Romeo Hunte’s collection has managed to produce angular edginess for your not-so-average streetwear! After all, as the famous saying goes, “It’s not what you wear, but how you wear it”. And it has been proven.

For his Spring/Summer 2020 Collection, Romeo Hunte presented his guest with pieces stripped of any convention. Instead his audience were showcased a transformative edge to business attire, casual street wear and your everyday denim. We’re given a cool insight on just how signature pieces, with the right amount of sweet patterning attached, can elevate a look effortlessly. Not to mention modish addition of angular suit jackets, denim, and chic leather designs.

How about the cool remix of your clean white-collar shirt made into a black and white dress? Or sickening textures with clean color palettes that can catch any eye strolling down the street. Even on the runway. Hunte gave us jaw-dropping moments that anyone would anticipate wearing if your style is bold and above average. I would have to point out that the Denim jackets with the trendy addition of fur, and it’s sharp shoulders including the ones with two tones denim, are a fave! What say you, Bombers and Bombshell? Tell us your favorite looks below!

Photos: Courtesy of Romeo Hunte

