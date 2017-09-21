Show Review: Gucci Spring 2018

Inspired by legends such as Elton John and Bob Mackie it’s no wonder why Gucci’s 2018 Spring Collection was a blast from the past. Glaring midi dresses, snazzy quilted skirts and flagrant neckwear lit up the runway during this highly anticipated debut.
Gucci imprinted rubber hand bags, crafted animal head rings and lime leather dresses all made worthy appearances across the neon catwalk. The 70s and 80s mashups were unquestionably blatant with puffed shoulder tops, classic printed fanny packs and flashy disco ball knitwear.
As a lover of the past viewing this exuberant collection was a brief moment of bliss however a studious crystal embellished Bugs Bunny vest won me over. These bold animated pieces are fashioned for the likes of ASAP Rocky a no brainer or a Katy Perry both who are influenced by this era.
Are you feeling this presentation? What are your thoughts on Gucci’s 2018 latest spring collection?