Show Review: Chloé Spring 2018

The industry has been patiently awaiting the first Chloé collection from new Creative Director Natacha Levi-Ramsay, since she took over the role from Clare Waight-Keller in early late Winter 2017. Today was her and the house’s big day and the former Louis Vuitton Senior Director’s looks were totally on point:
Flirty LWDs featured edgy grommet detailing, while lace-up, open toe booties anchored frocks with aplomb.
Exotic skins came into play with fabrics channeling snakeskin. They made quite the statement when juxtaposed against white lace and solid knits. Particularly head-turning were an orange mini skirt and lace-up, colorful boots.
Embellishment made the case for red carpet and high-fashion event dressing for the house’s fans including Fan Bingbing, Rita Ora, Sienna Miller, and Vanessa Hudgens.
Are you feeling the latest from Chloé?