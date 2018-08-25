Serena Williams ‘s Black Catsuit Banned from the French Open (Anne White’s White Catsuit in 1985 Caused a Similar Stir)

Serena Williams’s Wakanda inspired compression black catsuit was recently banned from the French Open, with French Open President Bernard Giudicelli saying, “I believe we have gone too far. Serena’s outfit this year will no longer be accepted. You have to respect the game and the place.”
Serena apparently wore the catsuit because she said it made her feel like a “warrior princess,” and to inspire, “all the moms out there who had a tough recovery from pregnancy.”
This isn’t the first time a catsuit has caused a stir. In 1985, tennis player Anne White caused a sensation at Wimbledon when she played her first match in a white catsuit and leg warmers. Tournament referee Alan Mills suggested she wear something else for subsequent days, which she did. She later said, “I had no idea it would be so controversial.”
So it seems the tennis powers that be are not quite ready to accept the feminine form displayed via close fit catsuits.
What do you think of this catsuit controversy?
Images: Getty