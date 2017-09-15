On The Scene: Rihanna’s 3rd Annual Diamond Ball with Rihanna in Ralph & Russo, Cardi B in Christian Siriano, Young Thug in Dior Homme, and More!

Our favorite celebs joined at Cipriani Wall Street for Rihanna’s 3rd Annual Diamond Ball benefitting the Clara Lionel Foundation. It was the ball’s first time on the East Coast and the stars came to shine! Here’s who we spied at the star-studded event.

The woman of the evening! Rihanna has been on a winning streak with the launch of Fenty Beauty following her Fenty X Puma Spring/Summer ’18 collection, and days later she hosted her 3rd annual Diamond Ball looking gorgeous in an all black high-low gown.

Cardi B arrived serving Cinderella vibes in her gown with the perfect amount of sexy cleavage.

When he’s not on the field he’s somewhere in a dapper suit! Victor Cruz never disappoints.

Hello curves! Lala is known to sparkle when she attends a Red Carpet event, she flaunted her curves in this gown.

Future rocked all black from head to toe as he posed on the Red Carpet with his shades.

Lil’ Kim channeled sexy vibes in her mini Balmain dress and thigh high boots for the ball.

Emily Ratajkowski showed up simplistic and chic! What better way to attend the Diamond Ball?

It was all about feathers for EJ Johnson as he arrived with satin pants and ombré feathers.

Thugga, where you been? Young Thug kept it classic in a white and black look showing off his tatted up arms.

Gayle King was a color block queen in her gown!

Imaan Hamman clearly came to slay! I don’t know what I love better, her sexy red dress or natural curls.

Petra Nemcov looked angelic is her all white gown and silver accessories. Her hairstyle went perfect with this look!

Who had your favorite look at the Diamond Ball?