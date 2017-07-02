On The Scene: Girl’s Trip Movie Screening in New Orleans featuring Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett, Tiffany Haddish, Issa Raye and more!

Just when you thought New Orleans couldn’t get any hotter, more heat came rolling through the city Friday night and settled right in the Theaters at Canal Place! Jada Pinkett, Queen Latifah, Tiffany Haddish, and more cast members from the Universal Picture’s film Girls Trip came out to host a private screening for their highly anticipated flick. Other celebs and influencers flocked to this event to be amidst the who’s who in the industry, and of course we were on the scene too! Let’s get into some captures below!

Queen Latifah was glowing as usual in a polka dot maxi dress and black sandals.

Jada gave us major style in an embroidered sheer dress and ankle strap sandals.

Tiffany Haddish was cute and comfy in a bodycon olive green dress adorned with peaches and matching olive green sandals.

Regina Hall was classy in a sparkly off-the-shoulder dress and silver ankle strap heels.

Kofie Siriboe was handsome in a black ensemble covered by a knee length printed blazer.

Big Freedia paid homage to New Orleans style in a camouflage top and pants.

Essence Atkins stopped by the screening clad in a hot pink mini dress and nude heels.

Mona Scott Young gave us some fly girl vibes in a taupe jumper, cream blouse and silver strappy sandals.

Issa Raye was all smiles in the middle of dapper men Kofi Siriboe and Larenz Tate. She rocked an off-white fitted knit dress.

See more pictures from the screening below! Will you be going to see the movie Girl’s Trip?