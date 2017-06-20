On the Scene: Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter Houston 2017 Presented by Cantu, Rayar Jeans, Dare to Have Hair, and Urban Skin RX!

On the Scene: Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter Houston 2017 Presented by Cantu, Rayar Jeans, Dare to Have Hair, and Urban Skin RX!
Chimee and Dee Dee Cocktails with Claire and Ty Hunter Houston 2017.

On the Scene: Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter Houston 2017 Presented by Cantu, Rayar Jeans, Dare to Have Hair, and Urban Skin RX!
On the Scene: Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter Houston 2017 Presented by Cantu, Rayar Jeans, Dare to Have Hair, and Urban Skin RX!
On the Scene: Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter Houston 2017 Presented by Cantu, Rayar Jeans, Dare to Have Hair, and Urban Skin RX!
On the Scene: Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter Houston 2017 Presented by Cantu, Rayar Jeans, Dare to Have Hair, and Urban Skin RX!
On the Scene: Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter Houston 2017 Presented by Cantu, Rayar Jeans, Dare to Have Hair, and Urban Skin RX!
On the Scene: Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter Houston 2017 Presented by Cantu, Rayar Jeans, Dare to Have Hair, and Urban Skin RX!
On the Scene: Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter Houston 2017 Presented by Cantu, Rayar Jeans, Dare to Have Hair, and Urban Skin RX!
On the Scene: Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter Houston 2017 Presented by Cantu, Rayar Jeans, Dare to Have Hair, and Urban Skin RX!
On the Scene: Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter Houston 2017 Presented by Cantu, Rayar Jeans, Dare to Have Hair, and Urban Skin RX!
On the Scene: Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter Houston 2017 Presented by Cantu, Rayar Jeans, Dare to Have Hair, and Urban Skin RX!
On the Scene: Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter Houston 2017 Presented by Cantu, Rayar Jeans, Dare to Have Hair, and Urban Skin RX!
On the Scene: Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter Houston 2017 Presented by Cantu, Rayar Jeans, Dare to Have Hair, and Urban Skin RX!
On the Scene: Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter Houston 2017 Presented by Cantu, Rayar Jeans, Dare to Have Hair, and Urban Skin RX!
On the Scene: Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter Houston 2017 Presented by Cantu, Rayar Jeans, Dare to Have Hair, and Urban Skin RX!
On the Scene: Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter Houston 2017 Presented by Cantu, Rayar Jeans, Dare to Have Hair, and Urban Skin RX!
On the Scene: Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter Houston 2017 Presented by Cantu, Rayar Jeans, Dare to Have Hair, and Urban Skin RX!
On the Scene: Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter Houston 2017 Presented by Cantu, Rayar Jeans, Dare to Have Hair, and Urban Skin RX!
On the Scene: Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter Houston 2017 Presented by Cantu, Rayar Jeans, Dare to Have Hair, and Urban Skin RX!
On the Scene: Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter Houston 2017 Presented by Cantu, Rayar Jeans, Dare to Have Hair, and Urban Skin RX!
On the Scene: Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter Houston 2017 Presented by Cantu, Rayar Jeans, Dare to Have Hair, and Urban Skin RX!
On the Scene: Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter Houston 2017 Presented by Cantu, Rayar Jeans, Dare to Have Hair, and Urban Skin RX!
On the Scene: Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter Houston 2017 Presented by Cantu, Rayar Jeans, Dare to Have Hair, and Urban Skin RX!
On the Scene: Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter Houston 2017 Presented by Cantu, Rayar Jeans, Dare to Have Hair, and Urban Skin RX!
On the Scene: Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter Houston 2017 Presented by Cantu, Rayar Jeans, Dare to Have Hair, and Urban Skin RX!
On the Scene: Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter Houston 2017 Presented by Cantu, Rayar Jeans, Dare to Have Hair, and Urban Skin RX!
On the Scene: Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter Houston 2017 Presented by Cantu, Rayar Jeans, Dare to Have Hair, and Urban Skin RX!
On the Scene: Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter Houston 2017 Presented by Cantu, Rayar Jeans, Dare to Have Hair, and Urban Skin RX!
On the Scene: Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter Houston 2017 Presented by Cantu, Rayar Jeans, Dare to Have Hair, and Urban Skin RX!
On the Scene: Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter Houston 2017 Presented by Cantu, Rayar Jeans, Dare to Have Hair, and Urban Skin RX!
On the Scene: Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter Houston 2017 Presented by Cantu, Rayar Jeans, Dare to Have Hair, and Urban Skin RX!
On the Scene: Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter Houston 2017 Presented by Cantu, Rayar Jeans, Dare to Have Hair, and Urban Skin RX!
On the Scene: Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter Houston 2017 Presented by Cantu, Rayar Jeans, Dare to Have Hair, and Urban Skin RX!
On the Scene: Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter Houston 2017 Presented by Cantu, Rayar Jeans, Dare to Have Hair, and Urban Skin RX!
On the Scene: Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter Houston 2017 Presented by Cantu, Rayar Jeans, Dare to Have Hair, and Urban Skin RX!
On the Scene: Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter Houston 2017 Presented by Cantu, Rayar Jeans, Dare to Have Hair, and Urban Skin RX!
On the Scene: Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter Houston 2017 Presented by Cantu, Rayar Jeans, Dare to Have Hair, and Urban Skin RX!
On the Scene: Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter Houston 2017 Presented by Cantu, Rayar Jeans, Dare to Have Hair, and Urban Skin RX!
On the Scene: Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter Houston 2017 Presented by Cantu, Rayar Jeans, Dare to Have Hair, and Urban Skin RX!
On the Scene: Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter Houston 2017 Presented by Cantu, Rayar Jeans, Dare to Have Hair, and Urban Skin RX!
On the Scene: Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter Houston 2017 Presented by Cantu, Rayar Jeans, Dare to Have Hair, and Urban Skin RX!
On the Scene: Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter Houston 2017 Presented by Cantu, Rayar Jeans, Dare to Have Hair, and Urban Skin RX!
On the Scene: Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter Houston 2017 Presented by Cantu, Rayar Jeans, Dare to Have Hair, and Urban Skin RX!
On the Scene: Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter Houston 2017 Presented by Cantu, Rayar Jeans, Dare to Have Hair, and Urban Skin RX!
On the Scene: Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter Houston 2017 Presented by Cantu, Rayar Jeans, Dare to Have Hair, and Urban Skin RX!
On the Scene: Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter Houston 2017 Presented by Cantu, Rayar Jeans, Dare to Have Hair, and Urban Skin RX!
Happy Tuesday, folks!
Sunday marked another successful Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter! This time around, we took our traveling fashion networking party down south to Ty’s Houston stomping grounds.



Part 1 comprised a panel featuring Rachel Roff of Urban Skin RX, De’Shaun Chancy of Dare to Have Hair, Ty Hunter, and myself, moderated by event coordinator extraordinaire, Chimee Ahaiwe. Our talk centered on topics of entrepreneurship, stepping out on faith, building a solid team, and more.



After we chatted, we sipped on drinks by Justini Cocktails and noshed on hors d’oeuvres by One Feisty Chef while shopping from our vendors, included Glamology, Chi Chi L’Amour, Lamik Beauty, Hair of Nature, Save the Edges, ModChic Couture, and Dear Designer.


Texas Bombshells represented! Our resident photographer, Valencia aka @vjephotography captured the following hot Houston fashionistas:


Yes! To the spring colors embraced by these beauties.

Florals were a popular choice, as witnessed by this floral pant/sheer top combo.

Dare to Have Hair’s De’Shaun Chancy always looks bomb! She uplifted a Zara shirt dress with a Gucci belt, Gucci purse, and Louboutin heels. Hot!

Fashion Bombshell of the Day alum Nneka aka @QueenofSleeves added a statement necklace to an all black look.

These VIPS grabbed a pic with the CEO of Lamik Beauty. Yes, Gucci shoes!


If you don’t follow @MattieStyleSuitsU on Instagram, start now! I’m a fan of her style, and her ensemble for the event stayed true to her effortlessly chic aesthetic.

And these ladies looked bomb in floral accented pieces.
After grabbing pix and taking selfies, I settled in to sign copies of the Bomb Life. Thank you to everyone who picked up a copy!


As always, fun times were had by all!





Thank you to Haiku Home for hosting us, to our sponsors Dare to Have Hair, Urban Skin RX, Cantu, and Rayar Jeans, to our food and beverage sponsors Justini Cocktails and One Feisty Chef, and to our vendors, Dear Designer, Mod Chic Couture, Get Glamology, Chi Chi L’Amour, Hair of Nature, and Lamik Beauty.
Thank you to Chimee and Dee Dee for your amazing event planning skills.

Also shout out to our AMAZING volunteers!

Our next stop is Washington, D.C. Mark your calendars for July 29th. We’ll be popping into Atlanta in August, and New York this fall. Keep it locked to @CocktailswithClaire for announcements.
Until then, what do you think?
Images: Valencia Edochie and @BeCapturedBooth

Claire

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

