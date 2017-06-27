On The Scene: Cocktails with Claire Dallas featuring Kenya Mills of K Mills Collection, Jacque M, Dede McGuire, and More!

Happy Tuesday, folks!
Instead of popping by the BET Awards, this past weekend found me in Dallas for Cocktails with Claire! Sponsored by K Mills collection, the all white affair included a musical performance by Madelyn Brene, networking, and an informative panel on entrepreneurship featuring Mahisha Dellinger from Curls, Jacque M of Shop Jacque M, Arnita Johnson of Luxurious Credit, and Destiny Gill of Vanity Life Studio, moderated by radio show host Dede McGuire.
Bombshells like Anita Hawkins, Lizzy O, Kenya Mills, and more came to slay in their all white ‘fits.
For the day, I wore a white KMills Collection dress and Christian Louboutin pumps (I had a shopping party at the store the night before and picked up a few haute heels):
After meeting and greeting D-Town Bombshells, I signed copies of the Bomb Life and called it a fabulous day!
Kenya Mills was kind enough to bring me to Dallas to host the event! If you’d like me to come host a Cocktails with Claire in your town, email BookClaire@FashionBombDaily.com and let’s make it happen!
Images: Laveta Rochelle
