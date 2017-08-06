On the Scene: Black Girls Rock! 2017 with Taraji P. Henson in David Koma, Issa Rae in Leilou by Alex, Yara Shahidi in Elie Saab, and More!

The annual #BlackGirlMagic Awards show Black Girls Rock! went down last night in New Jersey, with a slew of our favorite Celebrity Bombers and Bombshells in attendance. With guests wearing runway ready looks from Zuhair Murad to David Koma to Elie Saab, the fashion game was strong.

Take a quick look at some of the best ensembles from the night:



Taraji P. Henson sizzled in a leg baring dress by David Koma and platform sandals. I’m loving her new hairstyle. Hot!



Skai Jackson slipped on a midnight sky inspired dress from Ong Oaj Pairam’s Fall 2017 collection, paired with Stuart Weitzman shoes and Joely Rae Jewelry.



Ne-Yo slipped on a signature fedora and a sharp suit with red undertones.



Lovie Simone was super cute in Paco Rabanne Spring 2017.



Ty Hunter took over our Instastories last night–did you check it out? He blessed the festivities in a nature printed suit from ASOS.



Loc’ed goddess Ledisi kept it short, sparkly, and flirty in a black Herve Leger stunner.



Girls Trip Funny Woman Tiffany Haddish accessorized an Ott Dubai dress with Gucci sandals and a Cee Code “A Lister” clutch.



Yara Shahidi was pretty in a purple dress by Elie Saab.



Crooner Maxwell was effortlessly cool in a white blazer and orange reflective frames.



Actress Michelle Mitchenor went bold in a custom coat dress by Carlos Antoine and Hanifa sandals.



Dascha Polanco was the lady in red in a dress from Tome’s Pre-Fall 2017 collection.



Honoree Issa Rae was easily one of the night’s best dressed in a sheer gown by Leilou by Alex.



I am definitely here for Maxine Waters and her open knit red dress. She’s definitely a bold, inspirational woman who is unafraid to shine!



Keyshia Ka’oir came to slay in a $11,445 Zuhair Murad Nude Embellished Gown.



Black Girls Rock! founder DJ Beverly Bond skewed ethereal in a black and white printed dress and long wavy tendrils.

If you haven’t listened to SZA’s new album, do so immediately! It is soooo good! Her Phillip Plein look was also on point for the night. I can’t wait to see what comes next for her!



Anika Noni Rose rocked up an impressive 11,000 likes on Instagram in a floral Dennis Basso dress. The fit is perfection and her hair is the perfect complement.



BET Interim head of programming Connie Orlando paired Alaia sandals with a black and white lacy cocktail.



Bevy Smith plucked a form fitting navy blue gown for the evening.



President and Chief Operating Officer of BET Debra Lee paired yellow sandals with an Issey Miyake multicolored dress. She’s never looked better!



Lastly, Anthony Anderson was dapper in a black suit. Simple, yet effective.

That does it!

Who had your favorite look from the night?

Images: BET