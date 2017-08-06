On the Scene: Black Girls Rock! 2017 with Taraji P. Henson in David Koma, Issa Rae in Leilou by Alex, Yara Shahidi in Elie Saab, and More!

View Gallery
22 Photos
Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
On the Scene: Black Girls Rock! 2017 with Taraji P. Henson in David Koma, Issa Rae in Leilou by Alex, Yara Shahidi in Elie Saab, and More!
lovie simone Black+Girls+Rock+2017+Arrivals+hCawfP4W9m9x

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
On the Scene: Black Girls Rock! 2017 with Taraji P. Henson in David Koma, Issa Rae in Leilou by Alex, Yara Shahidi in Elie Saab, and More!
keyshia kaioir zuhair murad Black+Girls+Rock+2017+Arrivals+JNS0MQJxPi_x

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
On the Scene: Black Girls Rock! 2017 with Taraji P. Henson in David Koma, Issa Rae in Leilou by Alex, Yara Shahidi in Elie Saab, and More!
maxine Waters Black+Girls+Rock+2017+Arrivals+coCGRLZjuhVx

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
On the Scene: Black Girls Rock! 2017 with Taraji P. Henson in David Koma, Issa Rae in Leilou by Alex, Yara Shahidi in Elie Saab, and More!
ledisi herve leger Black+Girls+Rock+2017+Arrivals+zwJMj0FZh9_x

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
On the Scene: Black Girls Rock! 2017 with Taraji P. Henson in David Koma, Issa Rae in Leilou by Alex, Yara Shahidi in Elie Saab, and More!
anthony anderson Black+Girls+Rock+2017+Arrivals+pequkypFqVdx

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
On the Scene: Black Girls Rock! 2017 with Taraji P. Henson in David Koma, Issa Rae in Leilou by Alex, Yara Shahidi in Elie Saab, and More!
Black Girls Rock! 2017 with Taraji P. Henson in David Koma, Issa Rae in Leilou by Alex, Yara Shahidi in Elie Saab, and More! Issa Rae Leila Black+Girls+Rock+2017+Arrivals+i1Q6CVC8TPDx

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
On the Scene: Black Girls Rock! 2017 with Taraji P. Henson in David Koma, Issa Rae in Leilou by Alex, Yara Shahidi in Elie Saab, and More!
77 Black Girls Rock! 2017 with Taraji P. Henson in David Koma, Issa Rae in Leilou by Alex, Yara Shahidi in Elie Saab, and More!

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
On the Scene: Black Girls Rock! 2017 with Taraji P. Henson in David Koma, Issa Rae in Leilou by Alex, Yara Shahidi in Elie Saab, and More!
tome dascha polanco red dress Black+Girls+Rock+2017+Arrivals+UtsPzUyeu2Ux

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
On the Scene: Black Girls Rock! 2017 with Taraji P. Henson in David Koma, Issa Rae in Leilou by Alex, Yara Shahidi in Elie Saab, and More!
Connie Orlando alaia Black+Girls+Rock+2017+Arrivals+PUB1fY1Sh75x

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
On the Scene: Black Girls Rock! 2017 with Taraji P. Henson in David Koma, Issa Rae in Leilou by Alex, Yara Shahidi in Elie Saab, and More!
Michelle Mitchenor Carlos Antoine Black+Girls+Rock+2017+Arrivals+lSudNG37JZgx

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
On the Scene: Black Girls Rock! 2017 with Taraji P. Henson in David Koma, Issa Rae in Leilou by Alex, Yara Shahidi in Elie Saab, and More!
anika noni rose Black+Girls+Rock+2017+Arrivals+-kzkl9fTDcfx

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
On the Scene: Black Girls Rock! 2017 with Taraji P. Henson in David Koma, Issa Rae in Leilou by Alex, Yara Shahidi in Elie Saab, and More!
maxwell Black+Girls+Rock+2017+Arrivals+4YxIfHriw98x

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
On the Scene: Black Girls Rock! 2017 with Taraji P. Henson in David Koma, Issa Rae in Leilou by Alex, Yara Shahidi in Elie Saab, and More!
sza phillip plein Black+Girls+Rock+2017+Arrivals+hcYnmQ0mG7Bx

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
On the Scene: Black Girls Rock! 2017 with Taraji P. Henson in David Koma, Issa Rae in Leilou by Alex, Yara Shahidi in Elie Saab, and More!
Yara Shahidi Elie Saab Black+Girls+Rock+2017+Arrivals+y8T7b5u4ZRnx

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
On the Scene: Black Girls Rock! 2017 with Taraji P. Henson in David Koma, Issa Rae in Leilou by Alex, Yara Shahidi in Elie Saab, and More!
dj Beverly Bond Black+Girls+Rock+2017+Arrivals+xNQhw5QBgPPx

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
On the Scene: Black Girls Rock! 2017 with Taraji P. Henson in David Koma, Issa Rae in Leilou by Alex, Yara Shahidi in Elie Saab, and More!
Tiffany Haddish Black Girls Rock Ott Dubai

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
On the Scene: Black Girls Rock! 2017 with Taraji P. Henson in David Koma, Issa Rae in Leilou by Alex, Yara Shahidi in Elie Saab, and More!
Ty Hunter Black+Girls+Rock+2017+Arrivals+Rlh84-pQoWjx

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
On the Scene: Black Girls Rock! 2017 with Taraji P. Henson in David Koma, Issa Rae in Leilou by Alex, Yara Shahidi in Elie Saab, and More!
Ne Yo Black and Red Suit Black+Girls+Rock+2017+Arrivals+mXMMeJwktybx

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
On the Scene: Black Girls Rock! 2017 with Taraji P. Henson in David Koma, Issa Rae in Leilou by Alex, Yara Shahidi in Elie Saab, and More!
Ong Oaj Pairam Skai Jackson Black+Girls+Rock+2017+Arrivals+5kB974qbL2Jx

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
On the Scene: Black Girls Rock! 2017 with Taraji P. Henson in David Koma, Issa Rae in Leilou by Alex, Yara Shahidi in Elie Saab, and More!
Black Girls Rock! 2017 with Taraji P. Henson in David Koma, Issa Rae in Leilou by Alex, Yara Shahidi in Elie Saab, and More!

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
On the Scene: Black Girls Rock! 2017 with Taraji P. Henson in David Koma, Issa Rae in Leilou by Alex, Yara Shahidi in Elie Saab, and More!
debra lee Black+Girls+Rock+2017+Arrivals+jjhj6Mn3EXAx

Fashion Bomb Daily Style Magazine: Celebrity Fashion, Fashion News, What To Wear, Runway Show Reviews
On the Scene: Black Girls Rock! 2017 with Taraji P. Henson in David Koma, Issa Rae in Leilou by Alex, Yara Shahidi in Elie Saab, and More!
bevy smith Black+Girls+Rock+2017+Arrivals+9AJ1OiGPqPgx

The annual #BlackGirlMagic Awards show Black Girls Rock! went down last night in New Jersey, with a slew of our favorite Celebrity Bombers and Bombshells in attendance. With guests wearing runway ready looks from Zuhair Murad to David Koma to Elie Saab, the fashion game was strong.
Take a quick look at some of the best ensembles from the night:

Taraji P. Henson sizzled in a leg baring dress by David Koma and platform sandals. I’m loving her new hairstyle. Hot!

Skai Jackson slipped on a midnight sky inspired dress from Ong Oaj Pairam’s Fall 2017 collection, paired with Stuart Weitzman shoes and Joely Rae Jewelry.

Ne-Yo slipped on a signature fedora and a sharp suit with red undertones.

Lovie Simone was super cute in Paco Rabanne Spring 2017.

Ty Hunter took over our Instastories last night–did you check it out? He blessed the festivities in a nature printed suit from ASOS.

Loc’ed goddess Ledisi kept it short, sparkly, and flirty in a black Herve Leger stunner.

Girls Trip Funny Woman Tiffany Haddish accessorized an Ott Dubai dress with Gucci sandals and a Cee Code “A Lister” clutch.

Yara Shahidi was pretty in a purple dress by Elie Saab.

Crooner Maxwell was effortlessly cool in a white blazer and orange reflective frames.

Actress Michelle Mitchenor went bold in a custom coat dress by Carlos Antoine and Hanifa sandals.

Dascha Polanco was the lady in red in a dress from Tome’s Pre-Fall 2017 collection.

Honoree Issa Rae was easily one of the night’s best dressed in a sheer gown by Leilou by Alex.

I am definitely here for Maxine Waters and her open knit red dress. She’s definitely a bold, inspirational woman who is unafraid to shine!

Keyshia Ka’oir came to slay in a $11,445 Zuhair Murad Nude Embellished Gown.

Black Girls Rock! founder DJ Beverly Bond skewed ethereal in a black and white printed dress and long wavy tendrils.

If you haven’t listened to SZA’s new album, do so immediately! It is soooo good! Her Phillip Plein look was also on point for the night. I can’t wait to see what comes next for her!

Anika Noni Rose rocked up an impressive 11,000 likes on Instagram in a floral Dennis Basso dress. The fit is perfection and her hair is the perfect complement.

BET Interim head of programming Connie Orlando paired Alaia sandals with a black and white lacy cocktail.

Bevy Smith plucked a form fitting navy blue gown for the evening.


President and Chief Operating Officer of BET Debra Lee paired yellow sandals with an Issey Miyake multicolored dress. She’s never looked better!

Lastly, Anthony Anderson was dapper in a black suit. Simple, yet effective.
That does it!
Who had your favorite look from the night?
Images: BET

Claire

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

Wait! There's More!

On the Scene: The 2017 BET Awards with Jada Pinkett Smith in Alexandre Vauthier, Kofi Siriboe, Draya Michele in Elie Saab, and More! The Top 10 Looks from the 89th Annual Academy Awards: Taraji P. Henson in Alberta Ferretti, Hailee Steinfeld in Ralph and Russo, Janelle Monae in Elie Saab, and More! On the Scene: The 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards with Tracee Ellis Ross in Rosie Assoulin, Zendaya in Zuhair Murad, Yara Shahidi in Gucci, and More! On the Scene: The 2017 Met Gala Afterparties with Zendaya in Dolce & Gabbana, Tracee Ellis Ross in Off-White, Jennifer Lopez in Valentino, and More! On the Scene: The LA Premiere of Spider-Man: Homecoming featuring Zendaya in Pink Ralph and Russo, Yara Shahidi in Monse, Marisa Tomei in Zuhair Murad, and more!

  • Instagram

    • Shares