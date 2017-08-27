Save the Date: Cocktails with Claire London On September 17th!

So the Cocktails with Claire train is coming to London! The fun goes down on September 17th, and kicks off with a VIP brunch followed by a fun party!

I am SO EXCITED!!! I haven’t been to London since 2014.

I am super juiced to meet all you British Bombshells and also continue to expand the Cocktails with Claire series abroad. We’ve been to Lagos, Haiti, and now London. Cocktails with Claire to the world!

Get your tickets at PopFresh.Eventbrite.co.uk and PopFreshVIP.eventbrite.co.uk.
Hope to see you there!
Love & Light,

Claire

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

Wait! There's More!

Announcement: Conversations with Claire Bomb Life Book Tour Philly and New York featuring Mina Say What and June Ambrose! On the Scene: Cocktails with Claire San Francisco Featuring Nikki Blades, Tyranny Allen, Kenya Boddie, and Durell Coleman Claire’s Life: Martini & Rossi’s #TerrazzaMartini Event at the Monarch Hotel Rooftop Event Alert: Cocktails with Claire x Ty Hunter Washington D.C. Sponsored by Urban Skin RX, Rayar Jeans, Dare to Have Hair, and Cantu! On The Scene: Cocktails with Claire Dallas featuring Kenya Mills of K Mills Collection, Jacque M, Dede McGuire, and More!

  • Instagram

    • Shares