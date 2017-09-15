Rock It Or Knock It? New York Fashion Week Spring 2018’s Bucket Hats

Bucket hats have never really gone out of style, but designers are reimagining them for Spring 2018:

Rihanna showed them on both men and women with neon PUMA logo ribbons for FENTY x PUMA.

Fenty favorite Matthew Adams Dolan showed them with floppy brims in solids and stripes—paired with oversized, button-front shirts and cargo mini skirts.

Rosie Assoulin accented red carpet-ready gowns, party-worthy crop tops, and dramatic, floor-grazing skirts with the timeless hat.

Hellessy also showcased the style with graphic t-shirts, functional striped trousers, and sultry dresses.

Rihanna has worn bucket hats religiously throughout the years, so we aren’t surprised that she created her very own this season.

And how could we forget icons LL Cool J and Run DMC who made the style legendary in the 80’s.

Are you rocking bucket hats right now?