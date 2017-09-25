Rock It Or Knock It? Milan Spring 2018 Fashion Week’s Sock Trend

Wearing visible socks with shoes is by no means new: it’s been a cornerstone of ladylike dressing for longer than we can remember. It’s also a go-to for skaters and the streetwear set, who cherish their feet-covering accoutrements as much as their kicks. A bevy of London Fashion Week designers captured the iconic look, from Burberry to Erdem. The fad then hopped, skipped, and jumped to Milan where some of the biggest houses are cashed in on the moment:

Dolce & Gabbana anchored red carpet-ready dresses and sheer suits with lace and sheer socks for maximum sizzle.

Prada’s socks were knee-high and paired with striped shorts, brogues, and oversized blazers.

Binx Walton strutted down the Fendi catwalk in plaid socks, as did a few other models—an interesting mix against stripes. The house’s designs rose up to the thighs, which presented a hint of coquettishness under sheer dresses.

Missoni’s shimmered in glittering lurex fabric—cut up to there, for easy peeking with bikini briefs, mini dresses, and hot pants.

MSGM showed tie dye socks with everything from oversized denim jackets to bold, plaid coats.

What do you think of Spring’s sock trend?

Faith

Faith Cummings is a senior editor and staff writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

Wait! There's More!

Milan Spring 2018 Fashion Week Trend: Pencil Skirts Galore Ashley Graham Becomes the First Curvy Model to Walk for Michael Kors Collection + the Rest of the Fall 2017 Model Line-up Show Review: Moschino Fall 2017 Show Review: Rahul Mishra Fall 2017 Show Review: Fenty x PUMA Fall 2017

  • Instagram

    • Shares