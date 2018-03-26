Rock it or Knock it: Celebrities Wearing Sean Wotherspoon’s Nike Air Max 1/97 SW Kicks

Nike was living it up all month in March. Each day, the retailer debuted a new release of the Air Max sneaker in various colorways and styles leading up to the 31st celebration of Nike Air Max Day on March 26th. The wait is over because the 2017 VOTE FORWARD winner, Sean Wotherspoon finally released his Nike Air Max 1/97 SW sneaker, which is one of the most anticipated Spring forward shoe known demand.

Celebrities left and right have been spotted rocking these ’90s thrift store inspired multi-striped sneakers, which boasts corduroy detailing giving the shoe a truly retro feel.

From Chris Brown, Yara Shahidi, Lebron James, Victor Cruz, Kevin Durant and more, check out how some of your favorite celebrities have rocked ’em!

Chris Brown turned up the stage in the Air Max 1/97 SW sneakers paired with a vibrant hoodie and ripped jeans.

Travis Scott kept it cool on the red carpet wearing a streetwear look with the kicks.

Odell Beckham Jr. kept it chill sporting the fab kicks. He matched them with a Gucci hoodie and patchwork destroyed jeans.

Yara Shahidi was one of the first celebrities to grab a pair during a limited edition release in November ’17. She later took to the ‘Gram wearing a denim on denim look paired with the Nike AM 1/97 SW kicks.

Lebron James sported the beauties on his way to a basketball game, wearing a leather studded jacket, acid wash jeans, and a blue knitted beanie.

Victor Cruz kept it stylish sporting the trendy stunners. His look consisted of a pastel hoodie, Louis Vuitton x Supreme denim jacket paired with light wash jeans.

Kevin Durant kept his look relaxed wearing a Nike color block sweatsuit paired with the multicolored kicks while signing autographs.

Bombshell Karreuche kept her look casually chic wearing a turtleneck crop top, a Louis Vuitton messenger, ripped denim to add some flare to the stylish kicks.

Check your local Nike stores and visit Hype Bae to see where you can purchase the sneakers.

What do you think? Are you feeling ’em?