Rihanna Is Bringing Puma Fenty Back to New York Fashion Week

Au revoir, Paris! After showing Fenty Puma in Paris the last two seasons, Rihanna has decided to turn to New York Fashion Week. The collection debuted Fall 2016 in New York and showed in Paris for the second and third seasons.

According to WWD, Puma released a statement saying “After two successful seasons showing during Paris Fashion Week, Rihanna has decided to return to New York and show her Fenty Puma by Rihanna Spring 2018 collection during NYFW, making this the first time she will present during September NYFW.”

September Fashion Week is around the corner! We are looking forward to it!

What do you think of the decision to come back to New York?