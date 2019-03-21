Rihanna Announces a New Drop of Fenty Beauty ‘Body Lava’ in a Gold Mesh Dress by Morphew!

Written by: Jennet Jusu | (@TheJusuQuench)
The Bad Gal perfectly executes for her adoring fans what it’s like to glitter and be golden (while living it and giving us life, too). For the new rendition of her Fenty Beauty Killawatt highlighter, Rihanna took to Instagram to announce her new body lava wearing Morphew’s vintage metal mesh and chain dress, styled by Jahleel Weaver. As if that wasn’t enough, there’s an addition dropping today of her signature shade ‘Trophy Wife’. One out of the three shades that will include ‘Who Needs Clothes?’, and ‘Brown Sugar’! Available at fentybeauty.com, you can also find these bomb beauty products at Sephora, Sephora in JCPenney and Harvey Nichols, Bombshells and Bombers!