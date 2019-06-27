Reginae Carter Proves Just Why Neon Is So In for the Summer in this Fashion Nova Set

Bright like the sun, it’s true that you can’t go wrong with neon to match the beaming bright weather this summer. With it being so nice out, there’s so many functions to look forward to, and you want to keep it simple but trendy when attending. Well I reckon any fashion Nova neon set, particularly their ‘What You See’ Biker Short Set is a perfect fit for any activity on your leisure.
With options provided of keeping it sporty much like Reginae, or elevating things just a tad with a good heel, you’ll be far from boring! The set comes in black as well, with spandex and nylon material as a crop top and biker shorts. Find it here for a steal of $40!