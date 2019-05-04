Recap of The Top 10 2018 Met Gala Looks In Preparation for Upcoming 2019 Met Gala

By: Morgan Smith (@muvamorgs)

The 2019 Met Gala is just 2 days away and set to commence on Monday, May 6th! In preparation for the quickly approaching event, we’ve rounded up last year’s top 10 Heavenly Bodies-themed looks based on your engagements and likes from Instagram.

Bad gal Rihanna slayed the last year’s Met in a Maison Margiela ensemble!

Representing for the Bombers, Chadwick Boseman rocked Versace at the 2018 Met Gala.

Jennifer Lopez heated things up on the carpet in a Balmain ensemble.

Jasmine Sanders glowed effortlessly in an artistically structured gold gown by H&M.

Kim Kardashian-West showed off her curves in a golden Versace dress.

Blake Lively beamed in an Atelier Versace gown at the 2018 Met Gala.

Gabrielle Union stunned in a yellow Prabal Gurung gown at last year’s Met Gala!

Mama-to-be at the time Cardi B was an absolute beauty in her Moschino ensemble alongside designer, Jeremy Scott, at the 2018 Met Gala. Styled by Kollin Carter.

Zendaya showed us her metal side in an armored Joan of Arc inspired look by Atelier Versace, styled by Law Roach.

SZA was pretty in pink in her frilly Versace gown at the 2018 Met Gala!

Excited for Monday’s Met Gala, Bombers and Bombshell? Did last year’s top 10 looks slay the Heavenly Bodies theme?

Leave your thoughts below in the comments and stay tuned as Fashion Bomb Daily will be covering for the 2019 Met Gala Monday night.