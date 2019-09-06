Recap: Afffair SS20 Collection for NYFW

Pleasant Pastels, Tantalizing Tulle with Sassy Sparkles. To put it plainly, Rufat Ismayil presented a dream!



To kick off New York Fashion Week in the city that never sleeps, the extraordinary designer Rufat Ismayil presented Afffair’s Spring/Summer 2020 collection that left all of us who witnessed, in awe! Consider it couture magic!



We were wowed with vibrant colors of orange and purple corset dresses, netted accents on dresses with lavish floral trains, and beaded pieces that sparkled so elegantly. Let’s not forget the clever additions of fringe and ruffles; How bomb! It’s hard to pick a favorite look that trailed down the runway that gave both feels of a chic fairy princess, and a spicy Latin dancer ready to keep it steamy on the dance floor. So many fun looks to rave over! What say you, Bombers and Bombshells?



Stay tuned for more coverage on one of our favorite weeks of September!

