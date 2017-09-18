Real Style: London Spring 2018 Fashion Week by David Nyanzi

So Fashion Bomb Daily is in London! We had a successful Cocktails with Claire yesterday (pictures to come), and have been on the scene, taking street style for London Fashion Week.

Behold what David Nyanzi was able to capture:

Black and white is always chic! Add flavor with a colorful accent, like rose colored shades.



Athleisure is always trending. This young lady took her look to the limit in Puma separates.



A sheer embroidered skirt added punch to a white button down shirt. Chic sunglasses and a beret were welcome accents.



@JustMoiFashion did stripes all the way right!



Fall is here, as witnessed by this show goer’s deep green and burgundy tones.



Denim on denim was effortless when paired with comfortable flats.



Silver thigh high boots added punch to this easy shirt dress.



Lastly, friends that slay together, stay together. @Jodieetaylor and @StyleHerCloset worked neutral tones with pops of red. Yes, to that June Ambrose Role Model tee!

Which look is your favorite?