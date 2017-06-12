Real Style: London Fashion Week Men’s June 2017 Part 1

London Men’s Fashion Week is underway, and scintillating fashionistos have hit the streets in style. Our faithful street style photographer David Nyanzi is always on hand to capture the most chic moments! Take a look at his top 10 street style moments from this weekend below:

This dapper gentlemen casually took to the town in a classic trench coat.

Stylish couple Jimmy Q and Jet Luna offered up tailored sophistication in matching plaid suits. Cute!

This young man gleamed brilliantly in his multicolored bedazzled sequined jacket.

You can always count on a biker jacket paired with ripped jeans to add a layer of edge to your outfit. This ensemble is definitely giving me James Dean vibes. Hot!

This may just be the perfect pairing of lace and floral prints. We absolutely adore this self tie black belted skirt and its fierce flair.

Keep it simple and chic in a blazer, skinny jeans and loafers as this young gent so aptly displays.

Trendy, fun and flirty! The ladies came to represent and this beautiful duo kept it aesthetically pleasing in the streets of London.

We are loving the sophisticated sporty look this gentlemen had to offer!

Strolling in style! Add a pop to your outfit as this young gentlemen effortlessly did with the addition of his funky jacket and shoes.

Street Style at its finest! Who doesn’t love a classic Fila rain jacket and pair of plaid pants?

What are your thoughts on these looks? Which of these looks are your fav?