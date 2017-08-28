Real Street Style: AfroPunk Fest 2017

The streets of Brooklyn saw lots of body paint and boho chic style this weekend for AfroPunk Fest. The annual festival celebrates music, culture and art. It is full of political fashion statements, colorful prints and bomb hairstyles. See some of our favorite looks from the festival below!

Black Lives Matter activist, DeRay Mckesson (@iamderay) and jewelry designer Reign (@reignglobal) posed showing off body art and excessive jewels done right in their all white ensembles.

YouTuber Mila Koren (@milakoren) served a look with her African printed maxi skirt complementing her natural blue curls.

Come through ponytails! This bombshell (@bambiix2) showed off her snatched waist in a bejeweled crop top and some dope ponytails! Can you get into the detailing of this top?!

Mixing prints has been a thing all Summer 2017! Bobo (@thisfashionfiend_) showed off her curves in Afrocentric prints.

This Fashionista knows how to wear color right! Dani (@danicrisstheartist) looked comfortable and colorful in her printed jumpsuit and hot pink fanny pack. By the way, fanny packs are the go-to festival bag!

More bomb prints! Destiny (@ohwawa_) wore a two-piece printed set. I’m here for the off-the-shoulder look!

What’s a festival without girlfriends to match your fly? These ladies posed showing off each of their individual styles!

Which AfroPunk Festival street style look was your favorite?

Photos by @Samm_wilson & @Jmayfotos