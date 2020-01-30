Popeyes Has Released Marketing Photos Resembling Beyoncé’s Ivy Park x Adidas Collection and Items Are Actually Available to Purchase!

In today’s fashion world, collaborations are very common. Whether it’s designers working amongst each other or joining forces with music artist, athletes or influencers, these collaborations are always very intriguing.

So it wasn’t a surprise when Beyoncé joined forces with Adidas, releasing “Ivy Park”, a hard hitting street wear collection! Photos were released showcasing Beyoncé wearing the collection, and videos began surfacing of stars receiving large orange packages to their doors.

Inside? A gift from Beyoncé, the entire Ivy Park collection!!

Kim Kardashian along with Reese Witherspoon and Yara Shahidi were few of the many people who were lucky enough to make the list. They took to social media to show off.

Now, we are not sure if the people over at Popeyes made the list of those who received “Ivy Park boxes”, but they sure made some social media noise of their own. And yes I’m talking about Popeyes chicken, the fast food franchise!

With an obvious resemblance to Ivy Park, Popeyes released a collection of uniforms that are actually available for purchase! Item include jackets, crewnecks, hats and polos. Prices range from $10 to $40, however most items are sold out!!

Photos using the phrase “That look from Popeyes” hit the internet on January 30th just 2 weeks following Beyoncé’s release. Its a spin on their slogan “Love that chicken from Popeyes.”

Popeyes’ logo itself consist of the maroon and bright orange colors found in the Ivy Park collection, and their traditional uniforms share this color scheme as well.

What do you think? Would you wear “That look from Popeyes?”