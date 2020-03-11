Outfit Inspiration: Croc Print Top and Skirt from Pretty Little Thing, Brown Sandals from Manolo Blahnik and Sunglasses by Rick Owens

The above look has been curated by @StyledByJovon_
Animal print has been a dominating trend in recent seasons. Tiger, Zebra and even Cow prints has been seen on catwalks and on the streets during Fashion Week. Croc prints have been gaining more momentum with more boutiques and shops using the print in their designs.
Bodysuit ($22) and skirt ($28) from Influencer favourite e-commerce site, Pretty Little Thing.
This chocolate brown buckle belt is from Amazon.
These ultra-trendy shield style sunglasses are by Rick Owens for $679.
Dark brown croc hard-case clutch with knot detail is from bag designer of the moment, Bottega Veneta for a cool $6,620 at Niemen Marcus.
Shop the look:
Summertime perfect Manolo Blahnik Tor sandals with multi-straps for $943 from Farfetch.com
Added Bomb Accessories from lust-worthy jeweller, Cartier.