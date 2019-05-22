On The Scene: The Los Angeles Premiere of Aladdin Featuring Willow Smith in Balmain, Will Smith, and Jada Pinkett Smith

The Aladdin movie had its premiere last night in LA, with a bevy of bomb stars in attendance. Take a look at who twirled on the purple carpet:
The Smith family supported dad Will, who has a leading role in the film. Is there a more photogenic clan? I think not!
Speaking of photogenic, get into young Willow and her long legs in this blazer dress and Balmain sandals. This is draw droppingly good. Bombshell!
They get it from their Momma! Jada’s mother Adrienne Canfield-Jones looked fly in an emerald green Cushnie suit and Christian Louboutin heels.
The Fresh Prince Fam was in the building! Alfonso Ribeiro, his son, and Tatyana Ali glowed on the carpet.
Christina Milian worked a $264 jumpsuit from her collection with Z Crave.
Lastly, film star Naomi Scott posed with Mena Massoud at the Aladdin premiere in LA, with Naomi in custom Brandon Maxwell, and Mena in Givenchy.
Bomb! I actually can’t wait to see this movie! How about you?
And who do you think nabbed best dressed?
Images: Image Collect