On The Scene: The Los Angeles Premiere of Aladdin Featuring Willow Smith in Balmain, Will Smith, and Jada Pinkett Smith

The Aladdin movie had its premiere last night in LA, with a bevy of bomb stars in attendance. Take a look at who twirled on the purple carpet:

21 May 2019 – Hollywood, California – Trey Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Will Smith. Disney’s “Aladdin” Los Angeles Premiere held at El Capitan Theatre. Photo Credit: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

The Smith family supported dad Will, who has a leading role in the film. Is there a more photogenic clan? I think not!

21 May 2019 – Hollywood, California – Willow Smith. Disney’s “Aladdin” Los Angeles Premiere held at El Capitan Theatre. Photo Credit: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Speaking of photogenic, get into young Willow and her long legs in this blazer dress and Balmain sandals. This is draw droppingly good. Bombshell!

21 May 2019 – Hollywood, California – Adrienne Banfield-Jones. Disney’s “Aladdin” Los Angeles Premiere held at El Capitan Theatre. Photo Credit: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

They get it from their Momma! Jada’s mother Adrienne Canfield-Jones looked fly in an emerald green Cushnie suit and Christian Louboutin heels.

21 May 2019 – Hollywood, California – Alfonso Lincoln Ribeiro Jr., Alfonso Ribeiro, Tatyana Ali. Disney’s “Aladdin” Los Angeles Premiere held at El Capitan Theatre. Photo Credit: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

The Fresh Prince Fam was in the building! Alfonso Ribeiro, his son, and Tatyana Ali glowed on the carpet.

21 May 2019 – Hollywood, California – Christina Milian. Disney’s “Aladdin” Los Angeles Premiere held at El Capitan Theatre. Photo Credit: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Christina Milian worked a $264 jumpsuit from her collection with Z Crave.

Lastly, film star Naomi Scott posed with Mena Massoud at the Aladdin premiere in LA, with Naomi in custom Brandon Maxwell, and Mena in Givenchy.

Bomb! I actually can’t wait to see this movie! How about you?

And who do you think nabbed best dressed?

Images: Image Collect