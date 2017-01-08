On the Scene: The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards with Chrissy Teigen in Marchesa, Janelle Monae in Armani Prive, Sofia Vergara and Tracee Ellis Ross in Zuhair Murad, and More!

The Golden Globes is underway! Our favorite actresses are already storming the red carpet in embellishment, Couture, daring accents, and so much more.

Let’s get into the night’s ensembles, no?

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were easily one of the night’s best dressed couples! Chrissy’s Marchesa lace peplum gown was a look to remember.

How Janelle Monae will spin the classic black and white combo always amazes me. Her Armani Privé gown with a waterfall hem and sequin bodice could’ve stopped traffic anywhere. Simply stunning.

Zoe Saldana was the embodiment of 80’s prom in a two-tone, ruffle-accented Gucci gown.

Sofia Vergara broke out of her regularly scheduled mermaid gowns for a daring Zuhair Murad design. She’s never looked better.

Tracee Ellis Ross took Sofia’s lead—flaunting her curves in a strapless, embellished Zuhair Murad midi dress. I’m totally here for the shorter lengths on the red carpet!

Lily Collins also slipped on the red carpet go-to—pretty in pink in a floral embroidered, tulle Zuhair Murad Couture stunner.

Ruth Negga is a Louis Vuitton girl through and through, thus it was no surprise to see her in a silver sequin-embellished, zip-front gown from the iconic French fashion house. In a word: flawless.

Michelle Williams is also a LV darling, thus her off-the-shoulder white lace gown from the brand was fitting for the occasion. The black bow necklace added a charming touch.

Atlanta’s Zazie Beetz was the epitome of elegance in Delphine Manivet. I cannot wait to see her on more red carpets this year!

This Is Us’s Susan Kelechi Watson was chic in a black sequin column gown.

Kristen Bell also opted for black sequins, choosing an embellished Jenny Packham stunner for the occasion. Gorgeous!

Emily Ratajkowski dared to bare in a Reem Acra gown with a sultry keyhole and thigh-high slit. She never disappoints.

Olivia Culpo couldn’t be missed in a floral-embroidered Zuhair Murad gown with a criss-cross neckline. The brand literally can do no wrong!

Mommy-to-be Natalie Portman went bold in a chartreuse Prada gown with glimmering, white crystal embellishment.

Octavia Spencer was suited up in an expertly-tailored Laura Basci pairing.

Nicole Kidman served up ice princess vibes in an off-the-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown.

Brie Larson was the lady in red, clad in a strapless Rodarte gown with a sweetheart neckline and glamorous embellishment. One of her best looks to date!

Blake Lively channeled full-on bombshell in a black velvet Atelier Versace piece with gilded gold accents.

Emma Stone was ethereal in a star-embellished gown Valentino gown with a low-cut neckline.

What do you think of the night’s looks? Stay tuned as we update with all of awards shows ensembles!