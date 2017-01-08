On the Scene: The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards with Chrissy Teigen in Marchesa, Janelle Monae in Armani Prive, Sofia Vergara and Tracee Ellis Ross in Zuhair Murad, and More!

The Golden Globes is underway! Our favorite actresses are already storming the red carpet in embellishment, Couture, daring accents, and so much more.

Let’s get into the night’s ensembles, no?

chrissyteigen74thannualgoldenglobeaward-john-marchesa

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were easily one of the night’s best dressed couples! Chrissy’s Marchesa lace peplum gown was a look to remember.

janellemonae74thannualgoldenglobeawards-armani

How Janelle Monae will spin the classic black and white combo always amazes me. Her Armani Privé gown with a waterfall hem and sequin bodice could’ve stopped traffic anywhere. Simply stunning.

zoesaldana74thannualgoldenglobeawards-gucci

Zoe Saldana was the embodiment of 80’s prom in a two-tone, ruffle-accented Gucci gown.

sofiavergara74thannualgoldenglobeaward-zuhair

Sofia Vergara broke out of her regularly scheduled mermaid gowns for a daring Zuhair Murad design. She’s never looked better.

traceeellisross74thannualgoldenglobe-zuhair

Tracee Ellis Ross took Sofia’s lead—flaunting her curves in a strapless, embellished Zuhair Murad midi dress. I’m totally here for the shorter lengths on the red carpet!

lilycollinsfijiwateryhe74thannualgolden-zuhair

Lily Collins also slipped on the red carpet go-to—pretty in pink in a floral embroidered, tulle Zuhair Murad Couture stunner.

ruthnegga74thannualgoldenglobeawards-lv

Ruth Negga is a Louis Vuitton girl through and through, thus it was no surprise to see her in a silver sequin-embellished, zip-front gown from the iconic French fashion house. In a word: flawless.

michellewilliams74thannualgoldenglobe-lv

Michelle Williams is also a LV darling, thus her off-the-shoulder white lace gown from the brand was fitting for the occasion. The black bow necklace added a charming touch.

zaziebeetz74thannualgoldenglobeawards-delphine-manivet

Atlanta’s Zazie Beetz was the epitome of elegance in Delphine Manivet. I cannot wait to see her on more red carpets this year!

susankelechiwatson74thannualgoldenglobe

This Is Us’s Susan Kelechi Watson was chic in a black sequin column gown.

kristenbell74thannualgoldenglobeaward-jenny-packham

Kristen Bell also opted for black sequins, choosing an embellished Jenny Packham stunner for the occasion. Gorgeous!

emilyratajkowski74thannualgoldenglobe-reem-acra

Emily Ratajkowski dared to bare in a Reem Acra gown with a sultry keyhole and thigh-high slit. She never disappoints.

oliviaculpo74thannualgoldenglobeawards-zuhair

Olivia Culpo couldn’t be missed in a floral-embroidered Zuhair Murad gown with a criss-cross neckline. The brand literally can do no wrong!

natalieportman74thannualgoldenglobeawards-prada

Mommy-to-be Natalie Portman went bold in a chartreuse Prada gown with glimmering, white crystal embellishment.

octaviaspencer74thannualgoldenglobeawards-laura-basci

Octavia Spencer was suited up in an expertly-tailored Laura Basci pairing.

nicolekidman74thannualgoldenglobeawards-mcqueen

Nicole Kidman served up ice princess vibes in an off-the-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown.

brielarson74thannualgoldenglobeawards-rodarte

Brie Larson was the lady in red, clad in a strapless Rodarte gown with a sweetheart neckline and glamorous embellishment. One of her best looks to date!

blakelively74thannualgoldenglobeawards-atelier-versace

Blake Lively channeled full-on bombshell in a black velvet Atelier Versace piece with gilded gold accents.

emmastone74thannualgoldenglobeawards-valentino

Emma Stone was ethereal in a star-embellished gown Valentino gown with a low-cut neckline.

What do you think of the night’s looks? Stay tuned as we update with all of awards shows ensembles!

Faith

Faith Cummings is a senior editor and staff writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

Wait! There's More!

On the Scene- The 2016 Met Gala with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in Balmain, Blake Lively in Burberry, FKA Twigs in Atelier Versace, and More!On the Scene: The 2016 Met Gala with Lupita Nyong’o in Calvin Klein Collection, Zendaya Coleman in Michael Kors Collection, Beyoncé in Givenchy, and More! on-the-scene-the-academy-of-motion-picture-arts-and-sciences-8th-annual-governors-awards-with-lupita-nyongo-in-elie-saab-couture-ruth-negga-in-gucci-gugu-mbatha-raw-in-narciso-rodriguez-and-moreOn the Scene: The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences’ 8th Annual Governors Awards with Lupita Nyong’o in Elie Saab Couture, Ruth Negga in Gucci, Gugu Mbatha-Raw in Narciso Rodriguez, and More! On the Scene- The 88th Annual Academy Awards with Kerry Washington in Atelier Versace, Chrissy Teigen in Marchesa, Priyanka Chopra in Zuhair Murad, and More!On the Scene: The 88th Annual Academy Awards with Kerry Washington in Atelier Versace, Chrissy Teigen in Marchesa, Priyanka Chopra in Zuhair Murad, and More! On the Scene The 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards with Kerry Washington in Brandon Maxwell, Padma Lakshmi in Naeem Khan, Sofia Vergara in Versace, and More!On the Scene: The 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards with Kerry Washington in Brandon Maxwell, Padma Lakshmi in Naeem Khan, Sofia Vergara in Versace, and More! on-the-scene-the-bafta-tea-party-with-tracee-ellis-ross-in-polite-thandie-newton-in-monse-naomie-harris-in-thom-browne-and-moreOn the Scene: The BAFTA Tea Party with Tracee Ellis Ross in POLITE, Thandie Newton in Monse, Naomie Harris in Thom Browne, and More!

  • Instagram

    • Shares