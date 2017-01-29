On the Scene: The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards with Danielle Brooks in Christian Siriano, Yara Shahidi in Naeem Khan, Ariel Winter in Mikael D, and More!

The SAGs are going down soon, thus the red carpet has already begun! Chic pants, stripes, bold hues, and curve-hugging silhouettes are emerging as the night’s biggest trends.

Check out the must-see looks below:

daniellebrooks23rdannualscreenactors-christian-siriano

Danielle Brooks was a vision in a white Christian Siriano trouser ensemble. That hair? Absolutely flawless!

yarashahidi23rdannualscreenactorsguild-naeem-khan

Yara Shahidi couldn’t be missed in a colorful striped, lace Naeem Khan number. She’s slaying in the style department this year.

arielwinter23rdannualscreenactorsguild-mikael-d

Ariel Winter was gilded in a sultry gold Mikael D design. Hot!

michelledockery23rdannualscreenactors-elie-saab

Vibrant stripes were also on the agenda for Michelle Dockery in Elie Saab. She never disappoints.

sophiabush23rdannualscreenactorsguild-marchesa

Sophia Bush was pretty in pink, slipping on a strapless Marchesa piece in the rosy hue. I’ve never met a gown from the brand that I haven’t loved!

Who had your favorite look at the awards show? Stay tuned as we update with all of the night’s ensembles!

Faith

Faith Cummings is a senior editor and staff writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

Wait! There's More!

On the Scene- The 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild AwardsOn the Scene: The 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards lupita-nyongo-dujour-magazine-jason-binn-celebrates-lupita-mary-katrantzou-dressOn the Scene: DuJour Magazine’s Lupita Nyong’o Cover Celebration On the Scene- The 67th Annual Primetime Emmy AwardsOn the Scene: The 67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards On the Scene- The 70th Annual Tony Awards with Lupita Nyong'o in BOSS, Jourdan Dunn in Zac Posen, Lucy Liu in Zuhair Murad, and More!On the Scene: The 70th Annual Tony Awards with Lupita Nyong’o in BOSS, Jourdan Dunn in Zac Posen, Lucy Liu in Zuhair Murad, and More! On the Scene Audi Celebrates the 68th Emmys with Ashley Madekwe, Yara Shahidi in Sophie Theallet, Hannah Bronfman in Cinq a Sept, and More!On the Scene: Audi Celebrates the 68th Emmys with Ashley Madekwe, Yara Shahidi in Sophie Theallet, Hannah Bronfman in Cinq a Sept, and More!

  • Instagram

    • Shares