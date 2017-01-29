On the Scene: The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards with Danielle Brooks in Christian Siriano, Yara Shahidi in Naeem Khan, Ariel Winter in Mikael D, and More!

The SAGs are going down soon, thus the red carpet has already begun! Chic pants, stripes, bold hues, and curve-hugging silhouettes are emerging as the night’s biggest trends.

Check out the must-see looks below:

Danielle Brooks was a vision in a white Christian Siriano trouser ensemble. That hair? Absolutely flawless!

Yara Shahidi couldn’t be missed in a colorful striped, lace Naeem Khan number. She’s slaying in the style department this year.

Ariel Winter was gilded in a sultry gold Mikael D design. Hot!

Vibrant stripes were also on the agenda for Michelle Dockery in Elie Saab. She never disappoints.

Sophia Bush was pretty in pink, slipping on a strapless Marchesa piece in the rosy hue. I’ve never met a gown from the brand that I haven’t loved!

Who had your favorite look at the awards show? Stay tuned as we update with all of the night’s ensembles!