On the Scene: The 2016 National Board of Review Gala with Naomie Harris in Brandon Maxwell, Octavia Spencer in Laura Basci and Tadashi Shoji, Mahershala Ali, and More!

Another night, another high-fashion event in Hollywood! Stars continued their Golden Globes warm-up at The 2016 National Board of Review Gala.

Let’s get into the stars’ looks, shall we?

2016nationalboardreviewgala-naomie-harris

Brandon Maxwell is a red carpet go-to for all of our favorite stylish celebrities now! Naomie Harris’s simple and chic neutral look from the brand was stunning.

2016nationalboardreviewgala-octavia

All-black was on the agenda for Octavia Spencer, who beamed in a Laura Basci top and Tadashi Shoji skirt. I cannot wait to see Hidden Figures y’all!

2016nationalboardreviewgala-mahershala-ali

Mahershala Ali’s textured, button-front shirt uplifted his classic black suit. I cannot get over how handsome he is.

2016nationalboardreviewgala-aldis-hodge

Aldis Hodge kept warm in a plaid textured coat, over his expertly-tailored tux. Another dapper look from the actor!

2016nationalboardreviewgala-amy-adams

What’s a gala without Marchesa? Amy Adams wore one of the brand’s lace LBDs for the night.

2016nationalboardreviewgala-greta-gerwig

Greta Gerwig was Winter-perfect in Prada.

2016nationalboardreviewgala-riley-keough

Riley Keough’s Dolce & Gabbana, bow-accented stunner was an unexpected take on the timeless LBD. Cute, no?

2016nationalboardreviewgala-quvenzhane

Quvenzhane Wallis has grown up right before our very eyes! Her embellished dress was the epitome of elegance.

Who had your favorite look at the gala?

Faith

Faith Cummings is a senior editor and staff writer for Fashion Bomb Daily.

Wait! There's More!

on-the-scene-the-20th-annual-hollywood-film-awards-with-naomie-harris-in-gucci-janelle-monae-in-georges-chakra-couture-camila-alves-in-georges-hobeika-and-moreOn the Scene: The 20th Annual Hollywood Film Awards with Naomie Harris in Gucci, Janelle Monae in Georges Chakra Couture, Camila Alves in Georges Hobeika, and More! on-the-scene-the-academy-of-motion-picture-arts-and-sciences-8th-annual-governors-awards-with-lupita-nyongo-in-elie-saab-couture-ruth-negga-in-gucci-gugu-mbatha-raw-in-narciso-rodriguez-and-moreOn the Scene: The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences’ 8th Annual Governors Awards with Lupita Nyong’o in Elie Saab Couture, Ruth Negga in Gucci, Gugu Mbatha-Raw in Narciso Rodriguez, and More! Common+Toast+Arts+Sponsored+Remy+Martin-kelly-rowland-rhea-costaOn the Scene: Common’s Toast to the Arts with Kelly Rowland in Rhea Costa, Sanaa Lathan, Common in Sandro, and More! frank-ocean-international-male-solo-artist-award-2013-brit-awards-london-undercover-gerausch-leather-jacket-balenciaga-floral-print-t-shirtOn the Scene: The 2013 Brit Awards on-the-scene-the-2nd-annual-instyle-awards-with-jourdan-dunn-in-david-koma-priyanka-chopra-in-haider-ackermann-sofia-richie-in-moschino-and-moreOn the Scene: The 2nd Annual InStyle Awards with Jourdan Dunn in David Koma, Priyanka Chopra in Haider Ackermann, Sofia Richie in Moschino, and More!
YARPP

  • Instagram

    • Shares