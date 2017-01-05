On the Scene: The 2016 National Board of Review Gala with Naomie Harris in Brandon Maxwell, Octavia Spencer in Laura Basci and Tadashi Shoji, Mahershala Ali, and More!

Another night, another high-fashion event in Hollywood! Stars continued their Golden Globes warm-up at The 2016 National Board of Review Gala.

Let’s get into the stars’ looks, shall we?

Brandon Maxwell is a red carpet go-to for all of our favorite stylish celebrities now! Naomie Harris’s simple and chic neutral look from the brand was stunning.

All-black was on the agenda for Octavia Spencer, who beamed in a Laura Basci top and Tadashi Shoji skirt. I cannot wait to see Hidden Figures y’all!

Mahershala Ali’s textured, button-front shirt uplifted his classic black suit. I cannot get over how handsome he is.

Aldis Hodge kept warm in a plaid textured coat, over his expertly-tailored tux. Another dapper look from the actor!

What’s a gala without Marchesa? Amy Adams wore one of the brand’s lace LBDs for the night.

Greta Gerwig was Winter-perfect in Prada.

Riley Keough’s Dolce & Gabbana, bow-accented stunner was an unexpected take on the timeless LBD. Cute, no?

Quvenzhane Wallis has grown up right before our very eyes! Her embellished dress was the epitome of elegance.

Who had your favorite look at the gala?