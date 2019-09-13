On the Scene: Rihanna’s 5th Annual Diamond Ball With Looks from Rihanna in Givenchy, Normani in J’Aton Couture, Cardi B in Georges Hobeika, and More!

Bad gal Rihanna’s 5th annual Diamond Ball went down in NYC yesterday with all of the biggest celebrities in the building who contributed and donated to her Clara Lionel Foundation which she founded in 2012 in honor of her grandparents. The black-tie benefit was hosted by Seth Myers with performances by DJ Khaled and Pharrell of which Rihanna joined to perform their hit song, Lemon. Besides the lit festivities that went down, we’ve got looks from Rihanna herself, Normani, Cardi B, and much more.

Let’s take a peek at the looks of the night:

Rihanna was a designer dream in Givenchy Fall 2019 Couture, styled by Jahleel Weaver.

Cardi B and her sister Hennessy Carolina both wore Georges Hobeika Couture, styled by Kollin Carter.

Normani wore J’Aton Couture, styled by Kollin Carter.

21 Savage wore Saint Laurent Pre-Fall 2019.

ASAP rocky wore Raf Simons SS20 look.

Bregje Heinen wore Ulyana Sergeenko FW19 Couture.

Cindy Bruna wore a green Rami Kadi gown.

Pharrell williams and his wife Helen Lasichnh wore Chanel Pre-Fall 2019.

Pritika Swarup wore Alessandra Rich Fall 2019 RTW.

Paula Patton wore Valentino Pre-Fall 18.

Naturi Naughton wore Rubin Singer, Dannijo jewelry, and a Judith Leiber bag, styled by Brian McPhatter.

Karlie Kloss wore Christian Dior FW19 Couture.

June Ambrose wore Bibhu Mohapatra FW19 RTW.

Erica Mena wore a Lazaro Bridal gown and By Lolita Jewelry, styled by Sarah MK.

Cyn Santana wore a Garo Sparo look, Stella Hues shoes, and Erickson Beamon earrings, styled by Mickey Freeman.

Georgia Fowler wore Cong Tri SS20 RTW.