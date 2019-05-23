On The Scene At The Fenty Pop-Up: First Look Into The Line, Guest Appearances By The Industry’s Finest Like Olivier Rousteing, and More!

By: Morgan Smith (@muvamorgs)

As of yesterday, Rihanna previewed her highly anticipated Fenty fashion line in a pop-up store Paris. Rihanna herself hosted the event wearing an actual white blazer dress from the upcoming line. As a Black woman making history in the fashion industry and beyond, you already know the industry’s best were in the building to support the all-around entrepreneur’s launch and to get exclusive looks at the Fenty line.





Industry faces that were spotted at the pop-up event included members of LVMH, Balmain’s creative director Olivier Rousteing, model Adesuwa Aighewi, VS model Leomie Anderson, and Jacquemus designer Simon Porte Jacquemus amongst many others. Most are industry professionals who have grown close to Rihanna as she advanced through the fashion world and couldn’t resist witnessing this historic moment. Rihanna even stated to the press, “This is a moment in history. It’s a big deal for me and my entire generation.”





As for the Fenty line itself, Rihanna went with a more chic and modernized look for the first launch, allowing the line to be characterized as hyper-feminine. Known for possessing a tomboy chic street style, Rihanna plays with blurring the lines between feminine and masculine fashion by taking traditional menswear elements and add feminine touches. Structured blazers and dresses featured curving lines and detailing to accentuate the notion of the modern woman which was Rihanna’s proposed intention with the brand overall. The pastels of the collection further add to its feminine nature and also make it perfect for summer.

Indeed, Maison Fenty is a luxury fashion brand with reported prices ranging up to $1,500. Accessories such as shoes are set between $600 to $700 with sunglasses starting at $420. Jewelry will range from $350 to $600. As for apparel, tops will start at $200 with outerwear ranging from $1,100 to $1,500. So, get your coins ready for Fenty which will be for sale physically in Paris on Friday and online on May 29th.

Pictures Courtesy of KCD Worldwide.