If it’s one thing we can appreciate from Nicki Minaj, other than her stellar lyricism and bops for the culture, is her ability to have fun with her style by wearing such an edgy look! For her Queen Radio segment with Apple Music, Nicki wore a denim steal of a find in a $65 Samantha Black ‘Teddy’ Denim Front Top, and splurged on a $110 Samantha Black ‘Tanya’ Denim skirt. Aiding as a major compliment to her body, her stylist Benji Carlisle gave us a flirty peek-a-boo moment with $799 Natasha Zinko Thigh-High Denim Boots as a pairing! Are we feeling it, Bombers and Bombshell? What say you?
Nicki Minaj Rocks a Samantha Black Denim Top and Matching Skirt with Natasha Zinko Boots for Queen Radio!
