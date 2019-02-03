New York Event Alert: Save the Date for Harlem Fashion Week on Saturday, February 16th!

If you are in New York during New York Fashion Week, be sure to save the date for Harlem Fashion Week’s 6th annual show on Saturday, February 16th! The event goes down from 6:30-10:30pm at the Museum of the City of New York located at 1220 Fifth Avenue New York, NY 10029.
Since the days of the Renaissance, Harlem has served as the epicenter of art, literature, music and fashion. As Harlem is being revitalized in the 21st century, Harlem Fashion Week’s goal is to introduce a new era of fashion culture to the Harlem community inspired by its rich cultural heritage. HFW’s continuous goal is to produce an event that will showcase the fashion industry, provide business education for emerging designers, grow Harlem businesses and create a platform for diversity in fashion.
This years event will honor the Season 6 Fashion Cultural Icons: Misa Hylton -Celebrity Stylist and Lifestyle Coach, Harlem Haberdashery – Lifestyle Clothing Boutique in Harlem, Dr. Deborah Jenkins – Community Activist, Zina and Shaleena Cambell -Founders of the Harlem Dress Collective, and me, Claire Sulmers -EIC of Fashion Bomb Daily!
This star-studded event is sponsored by Harlem Chocolate Factory and African Restaurant Week.
Want to come? Get your tickets now here.
We’ll see you there!
