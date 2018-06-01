New Items Available on FashionBombDailyShop.com!

So FBD is diving into E-Commerce, starting with our own brands but also incorporating designers we love and believe in. Get into a few new items, now available on FashionBombDailyShop.com.



LTD Creations is a D.C. based brand of distressed graphic tees that I learned about in Washington D.C. I instantly fell in love with their Black Panther tee, and decided to stock it in our shop!



I wore it for an interview we did with Ne-Yo. Images + video coming soon. Until then, get your tee here.

Another Bomb brand is Rayar Jeans, a line out of Jacksonville, Florida that uplifts your dull denim with cool chains.



They have loads of different styles, but their fringed hemmed jeans are a fave.



Get yours here.

The last brand we now stock in our e-store is S. Denton collection out of Atlanta! I met the designer while I was down in the A, and instantly fell in love with her sequin infused creations. We plan to stock loads of her stuff, but the first item on deck is this sequined tube skirt.



Get yours in Small, Medium, or Large here (I’m wearing a large).

This is just the very beginning of our E-commerce! We are starting with a few brands to see how it goes, but plan to add more soon.

If you are interested in being apart of our shop, email Sales@FashionBombDaily.com for a potential collaboration. Until then, please check out all we have to offer at FashionBombDailyShop.com.

Smootches!