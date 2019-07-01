New Arrivals On The Fashion Bomb Daily Shop From Oyemwen, LTD Creations, Tosha, and More!

New month, new arrivals! The Fashion Bomb Daily Shop is always supplying new fashion finds from your favorite brands. This week, we would like to welcome in new goodies from Oyemwen, LTD Creations, Tosha, and Dominique Renee!

Tosha is curing your handbag fix with three new bomb bags in three different colors and styles. Bombshell designer Kimberly Goldson was spotted rocking the Tosha Pink Fringed Waist Bag. Which one would you cop?







You guys loved the LTD Creations Claire Jeans, and now we have the Claire Shorts just in time for summer! Distressed and stylish like the Claire Jeans, these shorts can be dressed up or down.

Fashion Bomb Daily EIC, Claire Sulmers

We also have a bomb new dress from our best-selling Oyemwen brand! The Pink Maxi Tulle Dress just hit the Fashion Bomb Daily Shop and we love how bombshell KarleUSAStar has styled it.

That new new continues on with the Dominique Renee Money Mouth Earrings! Make a bold statement with these earrings.