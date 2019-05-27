Nene Leakes Grand Opening & Sip-In Shop of Swagg Boutique at MGM National Harbor was a Huge Success

The MGM National Harbor is a grand place in Oxon Hill, Maryland. The grand state has a rich history. It is home to the 1st Black Supreme Court Justice of the United States, The Honorable Thurgood Marshall. Some of the most pretigous individuals in the U.S. and class of elite reside in the historical state, such as Ben Jealous who ran for Governor of Maryland in 2018, he was also former National President & CEO of the oldest civil rights organization, The Naacp.

Maryland is also a premier place to take a mini vacation. There are great places to dine, people can hit casinos, see great legends in concert, and even travel to Ocean City, to hit the beach.

MGM opened in 2016. The grand venue holds 5 star hotel rooms, a casino and major shopping spots inside for guests to take full advantage of. You can definitely also shop for amazing fashion, including places like the MCM store, and Sarah Jessica Parker’s boutique with her impeccable shoe line, appropriately called SJP.

Nene Leakes just opened her own new amazing clothing store this weekend inside the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino called https://www.swaggboutiqueonline.com/. This was an enormous accomplishment for the Celebrity and Entrepreneur, being the 1st African American woman to open a business inside the esteemed MGM Grand Hotel & Casino. Fashion Bomb Daily was on the scene to cover the great event.

Gregg & Nene Leakes & Marlo Hampton

Marlo Hampton in Elie Saab Suit & Gucci Gloves

Two piece pink set from Swagg Boutique

Fans formed an enormous line to celebrate the Grand Opening in a memorable ribbing cutting ceremony and Sip & Shop with Nene Leakes and friends, the line ran to the far end of the mall! The crowds also stayed in place for hours waiting patiently to see NeNe and take pictures with the Atlanta Housewives Star. Greg, Néne’s Husband was also there and their son behind the register. Fellow Housewife Marlo Hampton was also on the scene in one of https://www.swaggboutiqueonline.com/adorable designs to help celebrate and assist anticipating customers with their purchases.

Pink polka dot tiered dress on diva Marlo Hampton from Swagg Boutique

The ambiance was fun and eventful. Customers snacked on delicious strawberry, peach and vanilla creme liquor infused cupcakes with Hennessy, light white wine, water, and also Moscow Mules. The clothing and accessories were dope. Simple staple tee-shirts with cute logos sold like hot cakes.

There were tiered tu-tu’s in splashes of red, adorable cropped camo jackets and cargo pants for sale. Swagg Boutique https://www.swaggboutiqueonline.com/ offers an array of perfect dresses, sequin jackets, tops, and much more.

Matching sets were also for sale in fun prints, which also came in a Versace black and gold inspired look, worn by Nene herself for the event. Her look was perfect, pairing her outfit with simple black sandals. Her long, gorgeous blonde wavy hair was chic under a leopard print must have turban also available from https://www.swaggboutiqueonline.com/

Fashion Bomb Daily is excited to share this milestone with Nene Leakes and her family, as one of the 1st African Americans to own a boutique in MGM’s National Harbor. Help her celebrate and shop the great looks now on the website, and congrats again to Nene and her future fashion contributions to the industry and endeavors.