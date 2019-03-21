Michelle Obama’s Stunning Ralph & Russo White Window-Pane, Wide-Legged Suit

Happy Spring Fashion Bombers! As we know, Spring brings change. The political climate is an intense state around the country! But it’s good for change! Diva and one of our favorite former 1st ladies, Michelle Obama, continues to be a force to reckon with. Michelle’s go with the flow attitude and smart, non nonsense, yet compassionate personality is a great face of hope during Women’s History Month. She always wins on the realm of political stature and of course fashion!

Mrs. Obama’s recent style choice by Ralph and Russo from their fall 2018 collection, was for her recent book signing in Oregon. Get her amazing book at http://becomingmichelleobama.com. The look turned heads and left us speechless. Styled immpecably by Meredith Koop, the white window pane suit was the perfect reflection of her class, poise and professional pride, that only she emulates.

The look of fresh, crisp and clean lines with navy gave us a glimpse of what we should be wearing for the upcoming season. Shop similar looks on http://www.ralphandrusso.com. White suits for spring and summer business oriented events and beyond are inviting yet still speak professionalism to “look the part” and empower ourselves and our fellow women through fashion around the world.